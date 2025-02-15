DPIIT Secretary reviews massive infra projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Amardeep Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from Central ministries, state governments and project proponents focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

In the meeting, 21 issues across 14 significant projects were reviewed, including four projects under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 13,162 crore.

Additionally, seven issues pertaining to one private project, valued at Rs 600 crore, were also reviewed, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting placed significant emphasis on the transmission projects of the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

Once operational, the park is expected to generate approximately 81 billion units of clean electricity annually, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Additionally, it is projected to create approximately 15,200 green jobs across various sectors, including construction, engineering, operations, and maintenance, saif the ministry.

The DPIIT Secretary reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the institutional framework for project monitoring and instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues.

He also emphasised the importance of private proponents leveraging this specialized mechanism of Project Monitoring Group (PMG) to expedite project implementation and ensure efficient and timely resolution of their concerns through collaboration among the Central government, state authorities, and private stakeholders.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park, when completed, will generate 30 gigawatt electricity from both solar panels and wind turbines. When completed, it will be the biggest hybrid renewable energy park in the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.