South African President reaffirms commitment to ending conflict in Congo

Johannesburg, Feb 15 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to 14 South African soldiers who lost their lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last month, reiterating his commitment to ending the conflict in Africa's second-largest country.

At the transfer ceremony and memorial service for the fallen soldiers at Swartkop Air Force Base in Gauteng Province, Ramaphosa said the soldiers died "in defence of the defenceless" and in pursuit of silencing guns on the continent.

"Tonight, we stand here with heavy hearts. Our nation is in mourning for these brave souls who lost their lives in defence of our brothers and sisters in the eastern DRC," he said.

The 14 soldiers, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC, were killed by the March 23 Movement rebels in January. Their remains arrived in South Africa on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa stressed that his country is still committed to bringing peace to the DRC, saying the recent meetings involving the southern African and eastern African regions were encouraging.

"South Africa remains firmly committed to supporting all processes to bring this terrible conflict to an end," he said.

"We are encouraged by the outcomes of last week's joint summit of the East African Community and Southern African Development Community, which resolved to prioritise a political solution to the crisis in the eastern DRC."

He reiterated South Africa's call for an immediate ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities, and a resumption of inclusive negotiations by all the warring parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on February 14, the March 23 Movement (M23) armed group announced that it had seized control of Kavumu Airport in South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Kavumu Airport was a danger to the civilian population in the liberated areas and our positions. From now on, Kavumu and its surroundings, including the airport, are under control," Laurence Kanyuka, the group's spokesperson, stated in a post on X.

Kavumu Airport, located about 30 km from Bukavu, the provincial capital, served as a crucial hub for humanitarian and military flights. According to local sources, Congolese forces had withdrawn key equipment before the airport fell to the M23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.