Crucial hearing in 2 cases transferred from Justice Gangopadhyay's bench on May 8

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) A crucial hearing on the cases against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, which were transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay following an order of the Supreme of Court on April 28, will be heard on Monday.

Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, where the two cases have been transferred, will hear the matter.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court's counsels Firdaus Shamim and Sudipto Sengupta, on behalf of the petitioners in these two cases, have made a fresh plea at Justice Sinha's bench. In the plea, Shamim has argued that with the transfer of the two cases, the Supreme Court has also revoked the stay on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s action in these two cases related to expelled Kuntal Ghosh's letters accusing the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged recruitment scam.

In his appeal to Justice Sinha's bench, Shamim has requested the court to enquire from CBI on the progress made by the agency in the matter.

At the same time, on Monday only, another crucial case -- municipalities recruitment scam -- will come up for hearing at Justice Sinha's bench.

To recall, the Supreme Court had earlier put an interim stay on the order by Justice Gangopadhyay for a CBI probe in the municipalities recruitment scam in West Bengal, which Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths unearthed during their course of investigation in the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools in West Bengal.

Besides putting the interim stay, the apex court had also referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court. Meanwhile, West Bengal has made a fresh appeal to Justice Sinha's bench for reconsideration of the order for CBI probe in the alleged recruitment scam in urban civic bodies. This matter will also be heard on Monday.

