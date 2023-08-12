CRPF trooper dies of gunshot injuries in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died of gunshot injuries in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Officials said that a CRPF jawan was found lying in a pool of blood after gunshots were heard at around 1.50 a.m. today near the steel authority of India godown in Chersoo village of Pulwama district.

"The jawan had died on the spot because of gunshot injuries. The jawan has been identified as constable Ajay Kumar of 112 battalion. Inquest proceedings have been initiated after completion of medico-legal formalities. The apparent cause of death appears to be suicide, but the actual cause of death can only be confirmed after completion of the inquest proceedings," officers said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.