CRPF DG holds meeting with Manipur Guv, discusses operational activities of forces

Imphal, Feb 19 (IANS) CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan and gave a comprehensive briefing on the deployment and operational activities of the para-military force in the region, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Singh, who was Director General of Assam Police and joined as the DG CRPF on January 30, also informed the Governor that the force is well prepared to control any situation at any point in time.

Another official said that the discussion between CRPF DG and Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, centred on CRPF’s role in bolstering security and its coordination with Manipur police to ensure lasting peace in the state.

The CPRF chief also presided over a strategic review meeting in Imphal West district with senior officers.

“The discussions focused on assessing the ground situation and refining the force’s approach to maintaining peace in the region,” he said.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), including CRPF, Army, Assam Rifles, and Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in the trouble-torn state.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National People’s Party (NPP) led by Y. Joykumar Singh, Manipur state President, also called on the Governor on Wednesday evening and discussed the prevailing situation in the state.

The Raj Bhavan official said that S. Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Circle along with other officials called on the Governor and briefed him on the various initiatives undertaken by the bank to reach even the far-flung areas of the state.

The High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE) 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), began on Wednesday.

Board officials said that a total of 39,052 students, including 535 ethnic violence-hit displaced students, were appearing for the examination across 155 centres, with 62 in the hill districts and 93 in the valley districts.

According to the officials, 8,468 students were from 306 government schools, 27,374 students belonged to 583 private schools and the remaining 1,210 students were from 60 government-aided schools across the state.

