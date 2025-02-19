‘Not allowed to speak’: RJD MLA walks out of review meeting with Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) The Pragati Yatra of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an unexpected turn in Sasaram on Wednesday after RJD MLA Rajesh Gupta walked out of the review meeting, alleging that he was ‘not allowed to speak’.

The meeting was held to review development schemes in Rohtas district’s headquarters Sasaram.

RJD MLA Rajesh Gupta was present but left the meeting claiming that he was not given a chance to raise important issues in the district.

He accused officials of ignoring local development concerns, saying, “They were more focused on discussing Bihar’s condition before and after 2005 rather than addressing real issues like education, health, employment and farmers’ issues.”

He alleged that the officials side-lined concerns about Rohtas district’s development.

“The meeting was dominated by political narratives rather than concrete development discussions,” Gupta claimed.

The Pragati Yatra is aimed at reviewing government schemes and assessing their implementation across districts.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 1,220 projects worth Rs 1,378.45 crore. He laid the foundation stones for 971 projects worth Rs 1,110.23 crore and inaugurated 249 projects worth Rs 268.22 crore.

Nitish Kumar also inspected various development projects, including Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub in Durgawati, a hot air balloon program, leaf plate manufacturing units, Mahua-based sweets production by the Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti, community animal sheds, drip irrigation systems and various departmental stalls.

He also reviewed the proposed widening of the Kudra-Chenari Malhipur road and inspected the construction site of the proposed bridge over the Bajitpur Kav River and many other projects.

