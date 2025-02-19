Gurugram civic polls: Local issues prime focus of Congress' campaign plans

Gurugram, Feb 19 (IANS) The Congress, trying to draw motivation from an improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite the recent Delhi (Assembly polls) drubbing, has been preparing to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming civic body elections here over a host of issues concerning the local population.

The party leaders will take up the issues of waterlogging, dirt and dust, the construction of the Sheetla Mata temple, and road construction in Gurugram.

Since the announcement of civic elections in early February, the party has been engaged in its preparations on a war footing.

Following the announcement of the dates of the Municipal Elections, the Congress formed various committees by holding meetings at various levels, and all the committees were given their responsibilities.

Senior leaders of the party were included in the campaign and manifesto committee.

Information about the issues related to the civic elections was also taken from all the senior leaders of the district.

It was decided that the party would raise the issues of waterlogging, dirt, road construction and other city issues loudly during the campaign.

Party workers will go door-to-door and tell about the failures of the ruling BJP government and the schemes of the Congress.

A Congress leader said that in this election, the Congress will raise the issues of waterlogging, dirt, construction of the civil hospital, construction of Sheetla Mata temple, road construction, traffic jams and parking problems in Gurugram. A few hours of rain causes knee-deep waterlogging in Gurugram.

The traffic system collapses due to waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. This is the situation of the Millennium City for the last ten years.

"The construction of the Sheetla Mata temple in the city has also not been completed yet. The traffic system in old Gurugram is in bad shape. All these issues will be raised intensively in the elections. An appeal for votes will be made among the voters regarding the pathetic condition of the roads and public facilities.

"The BJP government has made many promises to come to power. But not a single promise was fulfilled. The sewerage system in the city has failed. The BJP also failed to address the waterlogging problem in the city. The roads of the old and new city are bad. There are heaps of garbage everywhere. Congress leaders will raise all these issues during the campaign," Karan Singh Dalal, former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader, said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.