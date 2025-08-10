‘Critical to expose Voter Chori’: Rahul Gandhi launches website for public support

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday fired a fresh salvo against the ECI by launching a “Vote Chori” campaign website, seeking public support for his repeated demand for the release of digital voter rolls.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi attached a short video in which he said: “It is critical that we expose Voter Chori.”

Addressing people in Hindi in the video, Rahul Gandhi goes on to urge people to support the campaign whole-heartedly by visiting its website and help stop the Vote Chori (theft of votes) taking place in the country.

Calling it a fight for the defence of democracy, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections.”

“Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them. Join us and support our demand - visit http://votechori.in/ecdemand or give a missed call on 9650003420,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

At an event in Bengaluru on August 8, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) provide the electronic voters’ list for the past 10 years along with video recordings. He warned that failure to do so would amount to the ECI concealing electoral fraud and a crime.

The ECI dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s assertions as "baseless", maintaining that it remains committed to conducting elections in a fair, impartial, and transparent manner.

The Congress MP's fresh allegation of lapses against the ECI came on the eve of his plan to lead an INDIA bloc march from Parliament House Complex to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Monday.

Sources said the Opposition bloc MPs will walk the one km distance to the ECI office and have already sought time for the meeting with the Election Commissioners.

The same day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for MPs of the INDIA bloc, sources said, as the opposition alliance intensifies its efforts to present a united front against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged large-scale rigging in polls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.