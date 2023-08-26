Criminals should either give up crime or leave Raj: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that criminals should either give up crime or leave the state.

Speaking at the police headquarters here, Gehlot also announced to give Rs 1 crore to the family of deceased constable Prahlad, who died at a Jaipur hospital on Friday after being shot at by a thief while he was chasing him.

Prahlad's name will also be proposed for a gallantry award, the Chief Minister said, adding that a family member will be given a job on compassionate grounds.

Gehlot said: "Rajasthan Police personnel are regularly catching criminals by launching operations against them."

On the upcoming Assembly elections, Gehlot said the opposition (BJP) is trying to give communal colour to issues ahead of the polls.

"The elections should be held in a peaceful manner. Any violent or communal incidents will be dealt with strictly," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.