Criminal syndicates forge dark alliances, extortion funds fuel cross-border arms procurement with Khalistani ties: NIA

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The NIA, during its investigation, has uncovered that criminal syndicates in their pursuit of advanced weaponry have turned to using the proceeds from their extortion operations to finance the acquisition of sophisticated arms.

This extends to not only within the country's borders but also across international lines, with assistance from Khalistani elements.

"In exchange for this support, these criminal groups have begun carrying out targeted killings and extortion activities on behalf of their Khalistani counterparts. This unsettling collaboration has effectively formed a mutually beneficial network between the underworld and Khalistani elements," as outlined in the NIA's charge sheet.

As per NIA sources, given that many of the Khalistani associates are either based overseas or incarcerated, they rely on the syndicate's operatives to carry out targeted assassinations.

"In return, these operatives receive access to advanced weaponry sourced from abroad with the assistance of their Khalistani connections," said a source.

As per intelligence sources, the supporters of Khalistan along with Pakistan’s ISI, are using the Nepal and Pakistan route to smuggle in weapons on the demand of the gangsters.

According to NIA sources, Arshdeep Singh Gill a.k.a Arsh Dalla, known to have connections with Canadian gangster Goldy Brar and the late gangster Sukhdool Singh, has been deeply involved in criminal activities.

Dalla's activities came to the forefront in 2020, primarily focusing on funding, organizing terror networks, coordinating the smuggling of weapons across the border, and orchestrating targeted assassinations in Punjab.

"The orders of weapons are given by gangsters to Khalistani extremists sitting abroad using social media, or Signal App and WhatsApp. The entire plan and delivery is executed with support from these extremists."

In August this year, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had busted an arms trafficking network spread across Dubai, Pakistan, Nepal, and India with the arrest of three men. This network was allegedly used by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to procure weapons used in the assassination of famous Punjabi singer Subhdeep Singh a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

The police had recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols, including Zigana, Beretta, and Slovakian pistols, Nepalese currency, a SIM card from Nepal, and a specialised iron box used for trafficking guns from the possession of the accused.

The sources said that the Pakistan-based members of this module, who are connected with Khalistani members, after taking the order, would supply weapons by air cargo to Nepal in a concealed iron box specially designed for the purpose.

“Once the consignment reaches Nepal, the same would be taken out easily by the members of this module, as the custom officials of Nepal are compromised by this module," said Delhi Police sources.

