Criminal shot in leg during brief encounter with UP cops in Noida, arrested

Noida, March 19 (IANS) A man facing multiple criminal cases was injured during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, said police on Wednesday.

The encounter occurred in the Sector 142 police station late Tuesday night.

As per the officials, the miscreant was shot in the leg in retaliation from the police. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar (28), a resident of village Chhaprauli, Sector 165, Thana Expressway, Noida.

The police have recovered a pistol, a live cartridge and two stolen mobile phones from the accused. The injured miscreant has been sent to the hospital for treatment and the police are investigating his criminal history.

According to the police, the accused was involved in smuggling drugs along with stealing from houses and shops.

Most recently, on March 15, he broke into a scrap shop located opposite Metro Sector 143 and stole two mobile phones in the night. A case has already been registered at Sector 142 police station.

According to the police, the Sector 142 police station was conducting a checking operation near Jain Park late on Tuesday night. During this time, the police saw a suspicious person. When the police signalled him to stop, he started running and opened fire on the police. The police also retaliated in self-defence, in which the accused was shot in the leg and was injured. After this, the police detained him and admitted him to the hospital.

Police investigation revealed that Pawan Kumar is a criminal, who has been involved in many cases in the past. More than 10 cases of heinous crimes like theft, robbery, drug trafficking and Arms Act are registered against him in various police stations of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Sector 142 police station is now investigating the other crimes of the accused.

Police suspect that he could be part of a larger criminal gang. The police will soon interrogate the accused and gather information about other crimes and his accomplices.

