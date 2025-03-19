Esha Deol showcases her ‘desi’ Batwoman look

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Deol turned into “desi Batwoman” dressed in a stunning black ensemble exuding elegance and power.

Esha took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing gracefully in a shimmering black and gold ensemble. She wore a sequined cropped jacket over a black top, paired with a voluminous metallic skirt that she elegantly lifted at the edges, creating a dynamic and dramatic effect.

“A Desi Batwoman this would be it . Look for the premier of #tumkomerikasam,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress was last seen in Cakewalk in 2019. The short film also starred Tarun Malhotra, Anindita Bose, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Dimple Acharyaa. She will next be seen in “Tumko Meri Kasam” with Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh.

On March 17 co-stars Esha and Adah were seen enjoying a buggy ride. The two were accompanied by fellow actors - Anupam Kher and Ishwak.

Esha shared a video of her buggy ride with Adah on social media as the two indulged in some chit-chat. She later revealed that their video had been shot by none other than Anupam Kher.

Esha penned the caption, "Keep guessing what @adah_ki_adah & I are chatting about, and don’t forget to watch our film 'Tumko Meri Kasam' on 21st March in cinemas...Also, this video is shot by none other than @anupampkher ji who was in the buggy in front of us also features @ishwaksingh who probably wants some much-needed silence due to non-stop jabbering from his co passenger yours truly on our flight."

"Tumko Meri Kasam" goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

The movie is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain. The movie talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney as the ancillary cast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.