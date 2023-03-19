Naveen Murder Case: Accused Girlfriend Granted Bail

HYDERABAD: In the latest update of the macabre killing of an engineering student by his friend for talking to his girlfriend, the girl who was also arrested by the police was granted bail and would be released from Charapally Jail probably on Monday.

As per reports following the questioning of accused P. Hari Krishna the Rachakonda police also included his girlfriend Niharika and another friend Hassan as accused in the case and arrested them. It may be recollected Hari Krishna had killed his friend N. Naveen, (21) at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 17, but he later surrendered before the police after a week of being on the run.

The murder case created a sensation in Hyderabad and the state of Telangana. The police registered a case against Hassan and Niharika for not informing the police about the murder besides deleting vital information, and chat messages from the phone and questioning them about their role in Naveen's murder. They were arrested and Hayath Nagar Court granted 14-day Judicial Remand. Niharika during interrogation told the police that she gave Hari Rs 1,500 for his expenses and that he had shown her the body from a distance.

After killing Naveen, Hari Krishna severed his head and ripped out his heart, fingers, and private parts. He kept the organs in a bag and took them to Hassan's house in Brahmanapally village. They later dumped the organs near Manneguda and returned to Hassan's house, changed their clothes, and spent the night there. The next morning, Hari Krishna went to the girl's house at B.N. Reddy Nagar colony. He told her about Naveen's murder and showed her the body from a distance. He took Rs 1,500 from her for his expenses and left. Subsequently, they remained in contact over the phone.

Fearing that his crime may get exposed, he left for Khammam. Later, he went to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and went to Warangal to meet his father on February 23. His father informed him that the police are on the lookout for him and suggested that he surrender. On February 24, Hari Krishna came to Hyderabad and went to Hassan's house. They went to the place in Manneguda where they had thrown the body parts of Naveen. They brought the body parts to the place where he had killed Naveen and set them on fire. Hari Krishna then went to his girlfriend's house and took a bath. From here he went straight to Abdullapurmet police station and surrendered.

