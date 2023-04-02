Chittoor: Man Kills Wife Suspecting her Infidelity

Chittoor: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by husband in Kongareddypalle Vidyanagar Colony of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, the police said.

According to sources, Delhi Raju alias Delhi Babu (48) hailing from Puttur, is working as a teacher in a government school in SR Puram. He was married to Hemalatha (43) in 2000. She is also a teacher in a private school. They have three college-going children.

The couple often fought with each other as the husband had suspicions that his wife was in an illicit relationship with another man. While Hemalatha suspected that her husband was having an extra-marital affair and therefore the couple had stopped talking to each other.

On Saturday morning, when the kids were not at home, Delhi Raju suddenly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon when she came out of the bathroom and fled the home. Upon receiving the information from the family members, DSP Srinivasa Murthy, One Town CI Narasimha Raju and other policemen reached the spot and shifted the severely injured Hemalatha to Chittoor government hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

