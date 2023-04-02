Stop Vizag Steel Plant Privatisation: KTR Writes to Centre

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party working president and Telangana Minister K T Ramarao demanded the central government to stop privatisation of steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

In a letter to the central government, the minister alleged that there is a conspiracy to hand over steel industries to private companies.

KTR also questioned why the centre is not being generous towards Vizag steel plant, which has waived off Rs 12.5 lakhs loans to corporates.

He also demanded the central government to purchase Vizag steel plant products and provide financial assistance to the working capital.

"The centre has to allocate Rs 5, 000 crores to the steel plant and also should think over the steel plant merger with Steel Authority of India (SAIL)," the minister added.

The minister also appealed lakhs of PSU workers to join the hands with BRS to stop sale of PSUs by central government.

Also Read: AP Govt Efforts Pay Off, International Flight Services From Tirupati Airport Soon