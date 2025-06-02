Virat Kohli vs. Shreyas Iyer: SS Rajamouli Not Ready for IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak

SS Rajamouli is not just a legendary director but also a huge cricket fan. A certified fan of Rahul Dravid, Rajamouli has revealed in multiple interviews his adulation towards Indian cricket's Mr.Dependable and even heaped praise on MS Dhoni for his calm and composed nature while captaining team India.

Renowned for making large-scale cinema that's bound to break box-office records, cricket is SS Rajamouli's pastime, and after PBKS' qualifier 2 win over Mumbai Indians, Rajamouli has made an emotional statement on Twitter.

Praising Shreyas Iyer for taking three different teams to the IPL finals, Rajamouli raved about Shreyas' ability to send both Bumrah's and Boult's yorkers down the third man for four. Rajamouli declared that Shreyas Iyer deserves this year's IPL trophy for all he did as a captain in the elite league.

But there is a twist. The maverick director also dropped a statement on Virat Kohli and talked about how the RCB star has been consistently delivering for the team and how long the wait has been for the ace batsman. The story of the 2025 IPL has been about Virat Kohli and his possible final attempt at helping RCB clinch the title for the first time in the tournament's history.

"On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too," said Rajamouli. On a concluding note, SS Rajamouli opined that whatever might be the result, heartbreak is inevitable for him, as he wants both the players to win the trophy badly, but unfortunately, that's not going to be possible.

The IPL will have its first winner tomorrow, which is a big win for the sport and the event.