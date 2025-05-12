Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Captaincy Drama Behind the Decision?

Team India star batter Virat Kohli followed suit just days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from tests. It's a sad day for fans and for world cricket, as they were hoping that Virat would continue in the long format of the game, at least for the England series.

There have been rumors about Virat informing his decision to retire from tests over the past few days. BCCI had reportedly arranged multiple talks with Kohli to reconsider his decision, as his presence and experience as a batter will be crucial for the Indian team in tough English conditions.

Please review Kohli's record in England, as it has not been particularly strong. Over the years, Virat has always promoted test cricket at the international level. Under his captaincy, India has won multiple memorable tests abroad, and he has worked with various coaches too.

England cricketing legend Michael Vaughan recently revealed that Virat Kohli should be given the captaincy reins for the England series. This sparked discussion over whether the BCCI is actually considering this decision or not. In a few days, the BCCI is expected to make an announcement. the full team alongside the new captain for India.

At this point, there is a consideration doing the rounds that Virat Kohli has retired because he was denied the captaincy role, but Kohli's emotional retirement message proves that he is not here for positions and his only intention is to contribute to the team in whatever capacity.

It's also important to note that Virat is just 700 runs short of achieving the 10,000-run milestone in test cricket. Since BCCI was already willing to keep him in test cricket for the longer run, Virat's sudden decision comes as a big shock to not just fans but also to the BCCI administration.