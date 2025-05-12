HYDRAA Will Protect Government, Public Property: Commissioner Ranganath

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that the primary goal of the HYDRAA team is to safeguard government assets. He made it clear that any illegal occupation of government property would be met with strict legal actions, including asset attachment as per BNS Chapter-8.

Ranganath shared that, to date, HYDRAA has successfully protected 450 acres of government land from illegal encroachments. In addition, 47 cases have been registered in relation to land encroachments, and HYDRAA has actively intervened in 48 areas to prevent further occupation of public land.

The Commissioner also clarified that the government has issued clear instructions regarding the proper procedure for filing encroachment complaints. He stated that individuals wishing to file a complaint must first approach the HYDRAA office, where the case will then be transferred to the local police station for further legal action.

Ranganath reassured the public that HYDRAA would continue its dedicated efforts to protect government land, prevent illegal encroachments, and maintain the integrity of public assets.