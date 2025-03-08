Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli ODI Comparison: Who is Better?

After Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, if there are Indian batsmen who created a wide-spread impact with their exceptional batting skills, they are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both the batsmen have proved time and again that they are the two stalwarts of Indian cricket by winning matches single-handedly many times. While both of them retired from T20 cricket, they are very much active in tests and ODIs. Particularly the ODI format is where the competition is usually the toughest between the two of them as fans want their favorite player to perform and guide the Indian team to glory.

Both players having different styles and approaches to ODI cricket also helped. While Rohit Sharma emerged as an aggressive opening batsman, Virat Kohli's approach is to build his innings slowly and then look to finish in the end. These contrasting styles have put the Indian cricket team out of misery several times and both players are looking strong enough to continue to represent the country in ODI format for years to come.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy Final vs New Zealand, let us take a look at the ODI stats comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Considering the exceptional record of Virat and the title bestowed upon him being called the "Master" of chasing, the Delhi-born batsman certainly enjoys a comfortable edge over Rohit Sharma.

Virat played a total of 301 matches while Rohit represented the country in 272 ODI matches.

Virat vs Rohit - Who scored the most runs?

No.of runs scored is where Virat stands miles above Rohit. In 301 innings, Virat amassed a whopping 14180 runs while Rohit managed to score 11092 runs in his 272 innings. It is almost impossible for Rohit to reach Virat's total runs. Crossing 10,000 runs in any format is a big deal and both these batsmen have managed to surpass the milestone and are trying their best to score as many runs as possible before hanging up their boots.

Kohli's highest score in ODIs was 183. It was against Pakistan whereas Rohit Sharma nearly scored a triple century in the 50-over format. His highest score was 264 and this is where Rohit stands above Virat. The Indian captain's six-hitting ability is second to none and it gives him a huge advantage when it comes to scoring runs quickly. Virat, on the other hand, relies on his running between the wickets and his fitness in the middle overs to get him abundant runs.

Which batsman has the highest average?

Virat's consistency in ODIs is exemplary and this is where Rohit Sharma falls short. Virat averages a whopping 58.11 in ODIs while Rohit's number falls under 50 to a mere 48.64. While 48 is still a good average and is better than most batsmen around the world, it still falls short in front of the run machine Kohli.

How many 100s are between Rohit and Virat?

Kohli has proved himself to be the chase master, where he scored centuries for fun while trying to make his team win. The ex-Indian captain recorded 51 centuries in ODIs, compared to the 32 that Rohit Sharma managed to hit.

Overall, Virat Kohli scores better in most areas than Rohit Sharma, and India will need both these champions to bring their A-game against New Zealand at the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.