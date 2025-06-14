Kavya Maran All Set to Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Wild Rumors Set Internet Ablaze

Several rumors and speculations have circulated regarding Kavya Maran's relationship status as the Sunrisers' owner. While many say that Kavya is a private person and keeps her personal life completely away from any media spotlight, she has been romantically linked to music director Anirudh Ravichander for a while now.

Anirudh, who has had his share of linkups with multiple celebrities in the past, has decided to focus solely on his music, his concerts, and the tequila brand he has recently launched with Rana Daggubati.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to Get Hitched Soon?

However, the speculation has not ceased, and now industry insiders claim that Kavya Maran and Anirudh are preparing to marry each other soon. According to reports, the couple has been dating for a year and is ready to advance their relationship.

Recently, Reddit has emerged as the gossip hub for celebrity party locations, and a few days ago, there was buzz about a fan claiming to have spotted the couple enjoying dinner together. "I saw them in Vegas last year, and they looked quite comfortable with each other," wrote the user. Others continued the discussion by showing a tarot reader's prediction for Anirudh, where it was mentioned that he would marry a well-educated girl from the telecom or media industry.

Kavya Maran's father owns the Sun Media network. One more claim went a step further and said that Rajinikanth himself spoke to Kalanithi Maran and showed his support for the two of them coming together and getting married. While all these remain speculations for now, it remains to be seen if the couple end up making these wild rumors true by getting married to each other.

