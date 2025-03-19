Creativity and innovation, problem solving among top 5 hiring skills in India: Report

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India Inc. is experiencing a fundamental skills reset and top five fastest growing skills that companies are hiring for include creativity and innovation, code review, problem solving, pre-screening and strategic thinking, a new report showed on Wednesday.

With 64 per cent of the skills used in most jobs projected to change by 2030 in India, LinkedIn research shows that 25 per cent of professionals worry about not having the skills needed for the future, 60 per cent are open to switching industries, and 39 per cent plan to learn new skills.

On the other hand, 69 per cent of recruiters in India report a skills mismatch between the skills professionals have and the skills companies need.

As AI automates tasks, the skills that set professionals apart are becoming deeply human.

Creativity and innovation, problem solving and strategic thinking are seeing increased demand, not just in traditionally creative fields like arts and design and marketing, but also in business development and education.

Similarly, communication is now essential beyond people-centric roles like sales and HR, extending into IT, consulting, and finance, the report mentioned.

The ability to work with AI is a mainstay in today’s work landscape. With 95 per cent of C-Suite leaders in India prioritising AI skills over traditional experience, Large Language Models, AI literacy and prompt engineering skills are becoming key differentiators for job applicants.

While these skills have traditionally been associated with IT, their growing relevance in education and marketing highlights the expanding role of AI and tech fluency across job functions, the report mentioned.

As companies sharpen their focus on business growth, strong customer relationships remain a top priority.

Customer engagement is a critical skill — with an increasing emphasis on customer satisfaction — across sales, business development, and marketing functions.

Professionals who can help businesses build enduring customer relations and loyalty will have an advantage, said the report.

