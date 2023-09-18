Cousins kill minor over payment of Rs 115 bill for egg curry in UP

Maharajganj, Sep 18 (IANS) The police have detained a minor and arrested his two brothers, aged 18 and 19, for the murder of their 15-year-old cousin after an argument over the payment of Rs 115 egg curry bill in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.The four had ordered two plates of egg curry and rice at an eatery. The cousins argued over who would pay the bill of Rs 115, and in a fit of rage, they killed Chandan Lal, the police said.

The victim, who had gone missing from his residence in Ghughuli on Thursday, was found dead on Sunday in a banana field near Ahiroli village. His father Chhote Lal lodged a complaint.

“Based on the CCTV footage from the market and information from our informer network, we were able to track Chandan’s last location to a roadside eatery in Ghughuli. We also found that his three cousins had been in the area at the time. We questioned them, and they confessed to killing Chandan,” said the Maharajganj Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh.

“The accused were identified as Sunny Kumar,19, Shyam Kumar ,18, and a 14-year- old minor,” police said.

The three cousins have been charged with murder. The minor cousin is being held in a juvenile centre, while his two brothers are in police custody.

The police official said that Sunny told the interrogators that whenever they used to go to an eatery, either he or Shyam used to make the payment.

“Chandan, when asked to foot the bill, would always refuse. On the fateful day, Chandan used the same trick resulting in a verbal spat between them. We lost cool, slit his throat and dumped his body in the thickets in Ahiroli,” the cousins told police.

