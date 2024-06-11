Couple held in Gurugram for killing man over illicit affair

Gurugram, June 11 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police arrested a woman and her husband for killing a man over an illicit affair on Tuesday, police said.

An official identified the accused as Ram Niwas (auto driver) and his wife Neelam, residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the victim has been identified as Pushpendra.

“They dumped the body in Dhankot canal on the intervening night of May 8 and 9,” a senior officer said.

The official said that the accused Neelam and the victim Pushpendra, working in a private firm, had an affair.

“The couple then hatched a plan to eliminate Pushpendra. As per the plan, the woman called the victim to her room on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. There the couple killed the victim with a dupatta. They then carried the body and dumped it in Dhankot canal,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

On Monday, the police recovered the body and began investigations.

On Tuesday, the police tracked down the couple and arrested them.

