Country's enemy will get befitting reply from security forces, asserts J&K DGP

Jammu, June 13 (IANS) J&K DGP R.R. Swain said on Thursday that Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in the UT through its mercenaries, but asserted that the country's security forces would give a befitting reply to the enemy.

He also warned the local agents of the enemy that they would repent their decision to support militancy.

"You have stakes, including families, land and jobs unlike Pakistani militants who have nothing to lose," he said in remarks aimed at local supporters of militancy.

During the last 5 days, militants struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and two places in the Doda district of the Jammu division.

Addressing reporters in the Reasi district, the DGP said that the starting point of militancy in J&K is across the border.

"The clear intent of the adversary is that if they cannot motivate locals for subversive activities to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir, they send their own people after recruiting them there and forcibly pushing them into this side. The enemy agents are doing it (helping foreign militants) for money and narcotics. They will be identified and dealt with sternly. We want to warn them that while the foreign militants will get killed, those who are supporting them will repent," he said.

"We don’t know whom they are sending here after picking them from jails. Those who are supporting them here have land, children and jobs and they will suffer."

"Pakistan seeks to use the tough terrain of Jammu and Kashmir by sending foreign militants into the forests and to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. This is the truth. Security forces are determined and promise-bound to maintain peace and eradicate militancy from Jammu and Kashmir. What will be our response? We are ready for the small loss because when a war is thrust upon us and militants stand before us to kill or get killed, we utilise all our resources and our effort is to give a befitting response. Since they don’t have anyone to care about, their power to inflict loss appears more," he added.

The DGP noted that militancy had spread its tentacles to the Jammu region, especially Doda and Ramban in 1995, but it was completely wiped out by 2005.

"If we face the same type of challenge, rest assured that we are committed and promise bound to give them a befitting response and kill them one by one to maintain a peaceful atmosphere," he asserted.

The police chief reviewed security in Reasi district at a meeting held in Katra town and attended by senior officers of the district administration and police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.