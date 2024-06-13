La Liga 2024-25: Veteran midfielder Herrera commits to another season with Athletic Club

Madrid (Spain), June 13 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao on Thursday informed that veteran midfielder Ander Herrera has signed a new one-year contract to stay at the club for the 2024-25 season. The former Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) player, who will be 35 years old when the new season kicks off in August, rejected the chance to return to Zaragoza, where he began his career, to stay for a third campaign in Bilbao.

Although the two previous seasons of his second spell at the San Mames Stadium have been interrupted by injury, Herrera made 23 appearances in La Liga last season, along with four in the Copa del Rey as the club won that title for the first time in 40 years to assure a place in Europe, reports Xinhua.

The departure of veterans Iker Muniain, Dani Garcia, and Raul Garcia meant that Athletic have lost experience in the dressing room ahead of what will be a demanding new campaign, and Herrera's decision to remain is an important boost, as much for his influence in the dressing room as on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Athletic's Spain international winger Nico Williams continues to brush aside rumours of interest from FC Barcelona. In an interview with radio station Cadena Cope on Wednesday night, Williams said, "I'm very happy at Athletic: it's the club that has given me everything and that's all I have to say."

"I'm quite clear where I will play next season," commented the forward.

