Arunachal CM approves 1st file on social security scheme benefitting 80K people

Itanagar, June 13 (IANS) After being sworn in as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, Pema Khandu approved the first file on Thursday approving the release of Rs 100 crore under the Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) benefitting about 80,000 beneficiaries across the state.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that guided by the principles of 'Antyodaya', the state government is dedicated to serving the most vulnerable and marginalised section of society.

Launched in 2019, CMSSS, a flagship scheme, provides pensions to persons above 60 years, widows and divyangjan (differently-abled), the official said, adding that the funds approved would help enhance the quality of life and provide a dignified way of living.

Signing the file, CM Khandu said that a scheme that benefits the vulnerable sections of society should be continued without hindrance.

"Considering the fact that preparation of the state budget has been delayed due to the general elections, it is necessary that the benefits under CMSSS reach the needy beneficiaries at the earliest," he pointed out.

During the last financial year, an amount of Rs 90 crore was allocated to the scheme benefiting 56,030 old-age persons (above 60 years), 8,782 widows and 3,950 'divyangjan'. The money is deposited into the beneficiary's account through the DBT route.

The first Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, was also held on Thursday.

The Cabinet finalised an action plan for 21,000 plus women to become 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next five years, earning an annual income of more than Rs 1 lakh and achieving a higher standard of life.

The government will formulate a new farm-to-fork Agricultural and Horticultural Policy to unlock the agri-allied sector potential of the state.

The Cabinet also recommended the appointment of a Pro-tem Speaker.

The CMO official said that the council of ministers also recommended the commencement of the first Assembly Session of the 8th Legislative Assembly on June 14 for administering oaths to the newly-elected members of the legislative assembly and the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Khandu for assuming office for another term.

PM Modi said a his post on X: "Congratulations to Pema Khandu Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I would also like to congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours of serving the people. This team will ensure that the state develops at an even faster pace."

