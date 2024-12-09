Counting for Tirhut Graduate MLC bypoll underway

Patna, Dec 9 (IANS) The bye-election for the Tirhut Graduate Constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council has drawn significant attention due to the competitive political landscape and its implications for regional politics.

With counting underway at MIT College in Muzaffarpur, the results are expected to be announced by evening, bringing clarity to this triangular contest.

The MLC bypoll for the Tirhut Graduate Constituency was held on December 5 and the election saw a voter turnout of 47.50 per cent.

The voting was conducted across 89 polling centres and 106 sub-polling centres.

A total of 1,54,828 graduate voters from Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar districts were eligible to vote, comprising 107,401 male and 47,419 female voters and their votes will decide the fate of 18 candidates.

The seat became vacant after Devesh Chandra Thakur was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sitamarhi, necessitating this bye-election.

The bye-election was a triangular contest featuring candidates from JD(U) Abhishek Kumar Jha, RJD candidate Gopi Kishan, and the Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr Vinayak Gautam.

Rakesh Raushan, a rebel candidate of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also contested that election as an Independent candidate.

Abhishek Jha, the JD(U) candidate was in the fray representing the Brahmin community and his party that has held this seat for 22 years.

The RJD had fielded Gopi Kishan who represents the Vaishya community.

The Jan Suraaj Party had given the ticket to Dr. Vinayak Gautam who represents the Bhumihar community and hails from a politically-prominent family.

His father, Ramkumar Singh, and grandfather, Raghunath Pandey, have previously held significant political positions, lending weight to his candidacy.

This election is being closely monitored as it serves as a barometer for the influence of major political alliances and emerging parties in the region ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The counting process involves 20 tables, ensuring a smooth and transparent declaration of results.

