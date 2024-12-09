South Korea: Defence Ministry says control of military currently lies with Yoon

Seoul, Dec 9 (IANS) The control of South Korea's military forces currently lies with President Yoon Suk Yeol as the commander in chief, the Defence Ministry said on Monday, as he faces investigation as a suspect on treason charges over last week's martial law declaration.

On Sunday, prosecutors said they booked Yoon as a suspect on insurrection charges after his surprise declaration of martial law on Tuesday night that was unanimously rejected by the National Assembly hours later.

"Legally, (the control of military forces) currently lies with the commander in chief," the Defence Ministry's spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou said in a regular briefing when asked whether a suspect in an insurrection case can hold such powers, Yonhap news agency reported.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, said on Sunday that Yoon would step away from state affairs, such as diplomacy, until he leaves office.

Asked by reporters if that also would include Yoon's control over the military, Han said: "I think that would be the same. It would cover diplomatic affairs."

Asked about who could declare martial law in the event of war, Jeon said he understands that the authority remains unchanged.

Vice Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho, who also serves as acting Defence Minister, said last week that the Defence Ministry and the military will not obey any orders to enforce martial law should they be issued again.

In a televised public address Saturday, Yoon offered a public apology for causing public concerns due to his martial law order while vowing not to make another attempt to declare it again.

Meanwhile, Jeon said the ministry is working to verify signs that personnel from the military's intelligence command entered the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on the night of the martial law declaration.

Local media earlier reported that members of the Korea Defense Intelligence Command filmed the commission's computer servers at the office, raising questions about their motive.

