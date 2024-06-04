Counting Day: Early trends put NDA ahead of INDIA bloc

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is currently underway, with the NDA leading the charts in early trends.

As per the early trends, the NDA is leading in 286 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc is trailing at 213 seats.

The elections held for the 543 Lok Sabha seats over seven phases concluded on Saturday. The final results are expected by Tuesday evening.

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading comfortably against Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

In Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is ahead, leaving BJP's Dinesh Pratap Yadav and BSP's Thakur Prasad Yadav trailing.

In West Bengal, a closely contested battle is unfolding with the NDA leading in 21 seats, and the Trinamool Congress closely following at 18 seats.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor is leading against Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP.

Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, is leading, while Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is trailing, according to early trends.

