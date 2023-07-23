Cops seize over 100 Chinese Manjha, initiates legal action against 44 offenders

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police in its two-day operations across the city have seized more than 100 Chinese manjha and legal action was initiated against 44 persons, an official said on Saturday.

During the operations, a total of 120 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from various locations across the city. Additionally, legal proceedings have been initiated against 44 individuals found to be in possession of or using the banned kite string and around 209 traders were warned, according to the police.

The action comes after the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued specific instructions to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to be vigilant and proactive in their respective jurisdictions and nab the accused indulged in selling Chinese manjha, which has caused numerous accidents and injuries in the past due to its razor-sharp strings.

In the letter issued to senior officials, including DCPs on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police (CP) emphasised the importance of conducting thorough investigations alongside seizures to trace the source of the Chinese manjha while saying that this step is crucial to make the entire operation meaningful.

Arora directed that the progress in tracing the source of the seized Chinese manjha and disrupting its manufacturing setup should be reported on a weekly basis. This would involve highlighting cases where the origin of the hazardous kite string was identified and the production facilities were disrupted.

The letter also brought attention to different practices in different police stations. Some were registering FIRs under Section 188 of the IPC, which could lead to imprisonment for one month or a fine of up to Rs 200, or both.

On the other hand, some police stations were preparing Kalandras under Section 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act. This section carries punishments of imprisonment for a term up to five years or a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.

The CP instructed that wherever the manufacturing, sale, storage, purchase or use of nylon or synthetic material thread, or any thread floated with synthetic substance (commonly known as Chinese Manjha) for kite flying is detected, the correct legal action must be taken by invoking the Environment (Protection) Act.

The CP expressed the expectation that sustained efforts would be made to detect more cases and ensure high-quality seizures.

"Such actions would act as deterrents in their ongoing endeavours to eradicate the use of Chinese manjha for kite flying," the CP said in the letter.

On Wednesday, a seven-year-old girl died after a glass-coated kite string got tangled around her neck, leaving a deep cut, in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

As per the initial probe, the deceased was riding on the motorcycle while sitting in the front, followed by her father (who was driving), 13-year-old sister and mother when the incident occurred in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

After the incident, the father rushed her to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

