Cop injured in militant attack in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) A policeman was injured when militants attacked security forces in J&K's Anantnag district on Thursday, police sources said.

Police sources said that militants fired some shots towards a 'Naka' (checking) party of the security forces in Bijbehara town of Anantnag.

"A local policeman suffered minor injury in this attack. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

