Contract killer alerts UP doctor about plot to kill him

Shahjahanpur, July 7 (IANS) In a bizarre development, a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district has approached the police and sought security cover after an alleged contract killer informed him that he had been asked to eliminate him.

Som Shekhar Dixit, who runs Shekhar hospital at Brij Vihar colony, has lodged an FIR stating that the killer had a change of heart as his life was once saved by him and alerted him about the conspiracy over phone.

The FIR has been registered against one Rajan Sharma (alleged professional killer) and other unidentified people at the Shahjahan Kotwali police station under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 507 (criminal intimidation) through phone.

Shahjahanpur ASP (city) Sudhir Jaiswal, said on Friday that the doctor had been provided security cover following the threat perception.

As per the FIR, Dixit stated that an 18-year-old youth approached him earlier this week and asked him to talk to a person over the phone.

The person introduced himself as Rajan Sharma, saying he had been given a Rs 80 lakh contract to eliminate him and he had already taken an advance amount for it, stated the doctor.

“Rajan Sharma decided to alert the doctor about the conspiracy as the latter had saved his life in the past. Sharma also asked the doctor to meet him in Lucknow or Delhi without informing the police,” the police official said.

He said the alleged killer also asked the doctor to help him in disposing of criminal cases lodged against him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.