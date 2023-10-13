Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ likely to get access to phone

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Television's one of the most loved reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to return with its 17th season, and in a new and surprising buzz the contestants will have a special access to a phone inside the house for the very first time.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

According to the sources, the latest development about the show sees, "a new and surprising twist".

"We hear that the popular reality show is allowing contestants to have special access to a phone inside the house for the very first time. This unheard and unexpected development will surely make all fans, followers, and even ex-contestants of the show, super excited for the upcoming season. The introduction of a phone in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house has potential to open a world of possibilities for the contestants", the sources shared.

The sources further said: “From staying connected with the outside world, to having an avenue for entertainment, and who knows, contestants may even have the chance to speak to their loved ones at specific intervals throughout the season.”

This special device will undoubtedly give a lot of unexpected advantages, and hence, the curiosity surrounding this new addition is palpable. It is undeniable that if there is a phone inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, contestants will also have direct access to the outside world.

In the last season itself, Sumbul Touqeer’s father told her to stay away from her co-contestant and flame Shalin Bhanot as well as Tina Dutta, while revealing what they spoke about her behind her back, through an audio call facilitated by Bigg Boss, which resulted in a lot of drama.

Apart from this, there have been a few more instances when individual visitors have entered the house and delivered some news by chance, creating excitement and stirring emotions among the contestants.

Now, with the introduction of a phone, the potential for surprises and unexpected twists only becomes bigger and better, promising riveting moments and unanticipated drama.

The promo released by the makers also showcases that this season will be a game of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will premiere from October 15 on Colors and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.