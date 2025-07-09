Consumers using postpaid smart meters to get 10 pc: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds Energy Department, on Wednesday told the state council that electricity consumers using smart post-paid meters will get a 10 per cent discount on power used during ‘Solar Hours’, as per the new tariff order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

He further stated that for the first time in the State’s history, electricity tariffs have been slashed by 26 per cent for 70 per cent of the population.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena UBT legislator Milind Narvekar and Congress legislator Satej Patil with regard government’s action plan for the implementation of the smart meter scheme in the state.

CM announced that post-paid smart meters will be installed instead of pre-paid smart meters.

“Due to the installation of these meters, electricity will be saved. It will not be a burden on the consumer for ten years,” he said.

He said that the Central government has provided funds to states across the country to replace feeder meters with e-meters and has directed them to improve the distribution system accordingly. Accordingly, this scheme was adopted in Maharashtra in 2020.

Earlier, the state power distribution company, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran), said that the smart meters are being installed free of cost and the customers will not be charged for them. Smart meters will provide accurate billing, and customers will only pay for the electricity they consume.

The smart meters are postpaid and not prepaid, and customers will not need to recharge them. According to Mahavitaran, the billing process will remain the same as before, and customers will receive their bills as usual. The smart meters will help reduce electricity theft, minimise losses and provide real-time data on electricity consumption.

The smart meters have been tested at a national laboratory and will provide accurate readings. Customers will be able to track their electricity consumption in real time using the Mohile app. Further, smart meters will help customers manage their energy consumption and reduce waste. Smart meters can detect electricity theft, which will help reduce losses and improve the overall efficiency of the grid.

