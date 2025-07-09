Football: Everton sign French striker Thierno Barry on four-year deal

Liverpool, July 9 (IANS) English club Everton have completed the signing of Thierno Barry from Spanish side Villarreal. The France Under-21 international striker has signed a four-year contract with the Blues, keeping him at the club until the end of June 2029.

A powerful 6ft 5in forward, Barry joined Villarreal last summer from Swiss side FC Basel. The Frenchman quickly adapted to La Liga, scoring 11 goals – including a hat-trick at Leganes in December – to help the Yellow Submarine to a fifth-placed finish and qualification for the Champions League.

"I'm very happy. It's very exciting to be here. I just can't wait to start, and I hope to start very quickly.

"Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history, and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku. When I was young, I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before," Barry told Evertontv.

Born in Lyon of Guinean descent, Barry played for SC Toulon and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard youth teams before moving to the Belgian club Beveren in 2022. Finishing his maiden campaign with 20 goals in Belgium’s second tier led to a move to Swiss Super League side FC Basel in July 2023.

Another 12 goals followed during 2023/24, paving the way to his switch to Villarreal the following summer. He has now set his sights on making his mark for the Toffees, in front of what he knows to be a large and passionate fanbase at the Club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Speaking on his second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo, manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to have brought Thierno to the Club. We see lots of potential, and we are hoping for good things from him.

"We will give him plenty of time to settle in, and we are looking forward to getting started working with him as soon as possible. I'm hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks."

