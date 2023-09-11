Construction work on elevated road on NH-48 in Manesar to resume soon

Gurugram, Sep 11 (IANS) As part of the expansion of road infrastructure in Haryana's Gurugram district, work on the Gurugram-Kotputli-Jaipur National Highway-48 in Manesar is expected to start soon.

Apart from this, the upgradation work of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari road is also expected to be completed soon.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on the Progress-Project Monitoring Group to review the issues related to big projects in Gurugram and other districts of the state on Monday.

The Chief Secretary informed about the progress of the work related to Gurugram district, the shifting of 220 KV HT line of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) on the Elevated Expressway in Manesar, Dwarka Expressway, and the upgradation of a right of way near village Khedki Majra and Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari road.

"The work related to the proposed elevated road in Manesar on the Gurugram-Kotputli-Jaipur section of NH 48 will be started soon. For this, instructions have been given to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to mark the land," DC Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.