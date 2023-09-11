TDP Chief Naidu's Days of Avoiding Prosecution Are Over: Peddireddy 

Amaravati: YSRCP minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy launched a broadside against the TDP leaders for trying to garner public sympathy over their party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in a skill development case.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Peddireddy said Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation and his party leaders are not yet ready to accept the fact. All these years, the TDP chief managed to avoid prosecution, but the law eventually caught up to him, he said.

The YSRCP minister said that the people did not protest the arrest of the opposition leader as the arrest was in connection with the misappropriation of funds. The TDP gave a call for state-wide bandh but it received poor response from the people, he said.

Peddireddy further said that Chandrababu is mired in corruption and the skill development case is just a beginning as several cases are booked against him. He added that the investigating agency is collecting evidence in other cases and law will take its own course.

