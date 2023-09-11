TDP’s Andhra Bandh a Flop Show, Evokes Zero Response 

Vijayawada: The day-long Andhra Pradesh bandh called by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday in protest against the arrest of its leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not effective. The government has clamped the prohibitory orders across the state to prevent any protest by the opposition TDP.

The shutdown call was supported by Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) and some people’s organisations. Despite the call and attempts to enforce the bandh by the TDP cadre, normal life remained unaffected as people went about their day-to-day activities.

The businesses and education institutions remained open and there was no impact of bandh on the public and private transport including the operations of private taxis, cabs, buses, and cars across the state.

Vijayawada: The normal life remained unaffected as the bandh call evoked no response from the public. People were seen boarding and de-boarding the RTC buses at the Pandit Nehru bus station in the city.

Rajahmundry: The TDP chief is lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail and no impact of bandh was witnessed in the city. The shops were kept open and people were seen going about their daily activities. The buses were also seen plying on the roads.

Vizianagaram: The TDP’s band call saw no takers in Vizianagaram city too. A few TDP workers attempted to stop the buses at the RTC complex, however, the police dispersed them and ensured that there was no further disruption in the bus services.

Chittoor: Contrary to expectations, the bandh had little effect in Chittoor. The essential services remained uninterrupted. A few TDP workers were seen riding their bikes carrying party flags on the roads. Some of them attacked an RTC bus and broke the glass panes of the vehicle in Kuppam and when the police tried to stop them, the TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth misbehaved with the police. He was later detained for obstructing the police from discharge of duty.

Similarly, the TDP bandh failed in Anakapalle, Tirupati and Palasa as people ignored the call for shutdown and the normal life remained unaffected throughout the day.

