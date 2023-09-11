CID seek PT warrant for Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati case

Vijayawada, Sep 11 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) petition in the Vijayawada ACB Court seeking custody of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

The TDP leader is already in judicial custody after the CID arrested him on September 9 in an alleged skill development scam.

In May 2022, the Department had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mangalgiri MLA, A. Rama Krishna Reddy.

It was alleged that certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed government officials between 2014 and 2019 with regard to the design of master plan for the Andhra Pradesh capital and alignment of the ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals.

Heritage Foods is owned by Chandrababu Naidu’s family. The state's ruling party has accused Naidu of large scale irregularities in land acquisition and other aspects in development of the state capital Amaravati.

The CID has also sought five-day custody of the former Chief Minister in the skill development case. Both the petitions are likely to come up for hearing.

The ACB Court had Sunday sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days and he was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Also on Monday, the court is also likely to take up for hearing a petition moved by Naidu’s lawyers for house custody.

Since Naidu is Z plus category protectee, a petition has been filed to allow house custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.