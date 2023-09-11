Congress to hold screening committee for MP on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) With assembly elections inching closer, Congress will be holding the meeting of the screening committee for Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening to decide on the candidates.

According to Congress leaders, the meeting at the party headquarters will be attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Jitendra Singh, who is the chairman of the Screening Committee, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, CLP leader Govind Singh, state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kantilal Bhuria, Kamleshwar Patel will be present during the meeting.

The Congress has announced several guarantees for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial elections in the state.

The Congress formed a government under Kamal Nath after winning in 2018 assembly elections, however, in March 2020, the party lost power after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 MLAs, who switched sides to the BJP.

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state.

The BJP has already announced a list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh last month.

