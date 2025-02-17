Consensus reached to ensure smooth functioning of Rajasthan Assembly: Speaker

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) Amid the ongoing deadlock in the Assembly over the phone tapping issue, a consensus was built to ensure its smooth functioning.

On Monday, an important meeting of senior leaders from all major parties of the 16th Assembly was held in Speaker Vasudev Devnani's chamber.

The meeting aimed at resolving recent disruptions and ensuring the smooth functioning of the House.

Speaker Devnani listened to the concerns of both the ruling and opposition parties and expressed disappointment over the recent tensions in the Assembly.

He urged all members to prevent such a situation in the future, adding that a consensus was reached between the parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Rajasthan Assembly:

During the meeting, a consensus was reached among senior members of various parties to conduct Assembly proceedings in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The Speaker stressed that the Opposition should raise issues in a dignified manner, while the state government should ensure proper responses.

Speaker Devnani on Monday emphasised that the Assembly is a sacred institution of democracy, and it is the collective responsibility of both the ruling party and the Opposition to uphold its dignity.

He highlighted that the state Budget will be presented on Wednesday (February 19), urging both sides to listen attentively and respectfully.

He reminded members that the Budget impacts eight crore citizens of Rajasthan, who closely follow the proceedings.

He called upon elected representatives to set a positive example through their conduct and adherence to parliamentary decorum.

He further emphasised that the Assembly operates based on rules, traditions, and discipline.

He urged all parties to cooperate in conducting meaningful debates within the time limits set by the Chair.

He also reminded members that the Question Hour should proceed peacefully and should respect each other, including the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition, and after Zero Hour, members should seek the Speaker's permission before presenting their views.

With Speaker Devnani's mediation, all parties agreed to end the deadlock before the upcoming Budget Session of the third sitting of the 16th Assembly.

The Speaker held detailed discussions on the issues raised by members and successfully facilitated a resolution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Chief Whip of the Opposition Rafeek Khan, RLD Representative Subhash Garg and Assembly Principal Secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all parties to uphold the dignity, decorum, and democratic values of the Rajasthan Assembly.

State Minister Kirodi Lal Meena had levied phone tapping charges on the BJP government.

Opposition Congress later created a ruckus in the Assembly demanding clarification from the BJP government.

