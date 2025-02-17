BJP govt’s lack of seriousness on China is troubling: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) In response to Congress veteran Sam Pitroda’s comments suggesting that India should stop viewing China as an enemy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday strongly disagreed with Pitroda, stating that if there are indeed differences with China, the government’s lack of seriousness on the issue is troubling.

Talking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Pitroda's statement that China is not our enemy is wrong. China consistently violates international laws and has repeatedly encroached upon regions like Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi has raised this issue in the past, so to make such statements raises concerns about national security. I believe the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, who has always highlighted such matters, will take seriously."

She further pointed out the contradictions in India’s current relationship with China.

"We have the highest trade volume with China, and our trade deficit has grown enormously. We’ve banned a few Chinese apps, but when it comes to 'Make in India,' we’re still importing goods from China. Recently, there were even reports of relaxed visa norms for Chinese engineers to come and contribute to our technology sector. If the government acknowledges any differences with China, why is it not taking them seriously?" she concluded.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Pitroda stated that India’s approach to China has been unnecessarily confrontational from the outset, creating an 'enemy' mentality. He suggested that such a mindset needs to change and that the perceived threat from China is often exaggerated, influenced by US narratives defining enemies.

"I think the time has come for all of us to learn, increase communication, collaborate, operate and co-create and not have this command and control mindset. China is around... China is growing .. you know you got to recognise that and respect that ... every other country is going to grow, some will grow faster, others will grow slower. Those who are very poor have to grow faster, those who are well-accomplished and developed will have slower growth. Those who are developed will also have an ageing population, while those who are developing will have a young population. We will have to look at all these things together," Pitroda told IANS.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that the views expressed by Sam Pitroda do not represent the position of the Congress party.

“China remains our biggest foreign policy, external security, and economic challenge. The Congress Party has consistently questioned the Modi government’s handling of China, especially after the Prime Minister’s public endorsement of China on June 19, 2020. It is extremely unfortunate that Parliament has not been given the opportunity to discuss this issue and formulate a collective strategy to address these challenges,” he said.

Ramesh also tagged his earlier comments on X about China on January 28 this year, where he criticised the Modi government’s announcement of normalising relations with China. He pointed out that many questions remain unresolved about the Disengagement Agreement of October 21, 2024. He also noted the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Beijing and the agreement to restore commercial and cultural ties, including direct flights between the two capitals and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Ramesh noted that Indian patrols had been able to operate in the region unhindered until May 2020, and many believe that the Government of India should insist on restoring the status quo before that date.

He further criticised the Modi government for increasing India’s dependence on China, with Chinese exports to India rising from $70 billion in 2018-19 to a record $102 billion in 2023-24. He expressed concern that this trend could continue into 2024-25.

Ramesh also raised several questions in the letter regarding military patrols in key areas like Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh, urging the government to clarify its position on these sensitive issues.

