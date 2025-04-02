Congress will amend the Waqf Law in 2029 if it is passed: Rashid Alvi

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday assured that the Congress would revise the waqf law when it comes to power in 2029 as the Lok Sabha witnessed a spirited discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee and tabled by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for consideration and passage.

Speaking to IANS, Rashid Alvi said, "I will say that after the Bill is passed, there is no point in protesting. The BJP wants Muslims to protest; they want Muslims to come out on the streets. The BJP thrives on situations like Shaheen Bagh because it strengthens their position. The BJP communalises these issues, making itself stronger. Therefore, there is no point in these agitations. As long as the BJP is in power, it will neither listen to the people protesting nor engage with those agitating. I can only say that in 2029, when our government comes to power, we will change the law if the bill is passed."

The Congress leader further reacted to the BJP’s claim that Opposition leaders are misleading the public.

"So, I want to ask: is Congress misleading the Muslim community? Is Mamata Banerjee misleading? Is the DMK also misleading? Is the Samajwadi Party of UP misleading? There are so many Opposition parties in the country; they are all misleading, according to the BJP. Leave these people alone. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has stated that there is hostility against Muslims in India. Is that also misleading? It’s the habit of the BJP to blame only Congress. This is the year 2025, just four years into their government. This situation will not last long. We will come to power and change this law," he added.

The Congress leader also commented on the ongoing Parliament session concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

"I have heard Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s speech in the Lok Sabha. He has tried to mislead the entire country and Parliament. He is far from the truth, and it pains me that such people are ministers who do not even respect the dignity of Parliament. They stand up and accuse others of lying. 'Lying' is not a word that should be spoken inside Parliament. But if the government minister himself says this to MPs, what will be left of the dignity of Parliament?

"As far as the Waqf is concerned, the BJP has a majority and can pass the law. However, today will be remembered as a black day in the history of India, just like the day when the BJP and RSS demolished the Babri Masjid together. Today, once again, the BJP government is promoting Muslim hatred. In the future, just as people talk about Aurangzeb being obsessed with Hindu hatred, historians will consider this government as one obsessed with Muslim hatred. The political parties in the NDA, like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, if they support this bill, will be seen as standing with the BJP in promoting Muslim hatred," he added.

He further responded to the BJP’s claim that Muslims will not suffer any loss from the bill, asserting that it is in their interest.

"Waqf properties are religious properties belonging to Muslims, and you are including non-Muslims in the committees managing them. Will Muslims be included in temple committees? Make a law that allows Muslims to be part of temple committees and Hindus in Muslim committees. But that’s not the case. Hindus will be included, and people from the BJP and RSS will work to usurp the properties of mosques, which rightfully belong to Muslims," he concluded.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities, and ensure transparency, Union Minister Rijiju said.

Introducing the bill, he stated that the consultation process conducted by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest-ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India’s democratic history.

He revealed that over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums were received by the JPC through both physical and online submissions, with the committee thoroughly reviewing each before finalising its report.

The minister added that 284 delegations, including Waqf boards from 25 states and Union Territories, had submitted their views on the bill.

