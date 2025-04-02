IPL 2025: Samson set to resume captaincy after clearance from BCCI CoE

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and will resume his full-time leadership role along with the wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery.

Samson has so far played in the tournament as a sole batter coming in as an impact substitute with Riyan Parag leading the franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter was only granted a temporary go-ahead to play in the ongoing IPL following surgery on his right index finger after sustaining an injury during India’s T20I series against England in February.

Samson's clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the medical team.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery. Samson's clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the medical team," the franchise statement read.

Samson's first game as captain this will be against Punjab Kings on Saturday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh

In the opening three games of the tournament, Guwahati hometown hero Riyan Parag led the side in the absence of Samson in the field. Samson, meanwhile, only took up batting duties for his team and scored 99 runs across the three games.

"The franchise is encouraged by Samson’s progress and looks forward to having him back in action behind the stumps and leading the side. Further updates, if any, will be shared in due course," it added.

The Royals’ first two home games of the season were played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on March 26 and March 30, respectively.

Samson’s return also marks their shift to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, which will serve as Rajasthan Royals’ fortress for the rest of the home matches.

Under Parag’s captaincy, the Royals lost the opening two games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs and eight wickets, respectively, but claimed their first win as captain with a slender six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.

