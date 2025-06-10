Congress, SP stayed silent on foreign invaders due to vote bank politics: CM Yogi

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), June 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and other opposition parties, accusing them of ignoring national heroes and glorifying foreign invaders due to vote bank politics.

Addressing a public gathering during the Vijayotsav of Maharaja Suheldev in Masihabad village of Chittaura block, CM Yogi questioned why legendary warriors like Maharaja Suheldev were ignored.

“Why didn’t leaders like Maharaja Suheldev receive the respect they deserved earlier? Why weren’t grand memorials, medical colleges, or universities named after such national heroes? Because Congress and SP were afraid of upsetting their Muslim vote bank. They stayed silent on foreign invaders to safeguard their appeasement policies,” CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister alleged that while the BJP celebrated national icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the SP was busy glorifying divisive figures.

“When we celebrated Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary and PM Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, SP leaders were praising Jinnah. When we proposed celebrating Vijayotsav in honour of Maharaja Suheldev, Congress and SP were more interested in organising symbolic ceremonies in the name of Ghazi Miyan. This mindset of glorifying foreign invaders must stop. National heroes should be honoured instead.”

CM Yogi inaugurated the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, and unveiled a 40 ft bronze statue of the legendary king. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 384 development projects worth Rs 1,243 crore. The event also saw him plant saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He thanked the local administration and citizens for discontinuing events held in the name of Ghazi Miyan, calling it a step toward correcting historical wrongs.

Recalling Maharaja Suheldev's legacy, CM Yogi said, “A thousand years ago, Suheldev resisted the invasion led by Salar Masood, a general from Ghazni. While Masood advanced with a three-lakh-strong army, Suheldev created hurdles at every step from Mathura to Bahraich. By the time Masood reached here, half his army was gone. At Chittaura, Suheldev and his 20-25 thousand warriors defeated one and a half lakh invaders. Salar Masood was captured alive and punished according to the laws of the time.”

Yogi further stated that the BJP’s “double engine government” had vowed to give national heroes like Suheldev the recognition they were historically denied.

“Bahraich Medical College has been named after Maharaja Suheldev, the district hospital after Balark Rishi, and the State University in Azamgarh also bears Suheldev’s name. This is not politics -- it’s a commitment to preserving heritage.”

He linked the event to PM Modi’s Panch Pran (five resolutions), stating, “We must uphold national pride, abide by the Constitution as taught by Babasaheb Ambedkar, and strive toward a self-reliant India. That journey begins by correcting the way we remember our heroes.”

CM Yogi also listed other initiatives to honour freedom fighters and warrior figures who have long been overlooked. This included a grand memorial for Maharaja Bijli Pasi, who fought foreign invaders; Jhansi’s medical college and university, named after Rani Lakshmibai, and others.

He congratulated the BJP and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) workers for their enthusiastic participation and said, “Your energy shows that it is Maharaja Suheldev’s fair that should be celebrated -- not that of Salar Masood.”

