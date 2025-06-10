OG vs. Akhanda 2 Clash: Pawan Kalyan Backs Down after Balakrishna's Roar?

Whenever two big-budget movies clash, it's a matter of celebration for some fans, as they can boast about their favorite hero online, but for overall trade, it's not so great, as things can go wrong quite quickly. Now, the same scene might be repeating as two Tollywood heavyweights are all set to clash against each other this September.

Pawan Kalyan's OG, directed by Sujeeth, is all set to enthrall not just his fans but also movie lovers, as the trust in Sujeeth's talent and what he can deliver is immense. The movie has locked a release date of September 25th, and there have been rumors going on for a while about Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 also planning its release on the same day, and after the teaser, the same can now be confirmed.

Both the films are gearing up for release on the same day, and now reports indicate that this might not happen owing to distribution complexities. If these two films clash, there will be a total of 1500 shows that should be allowed just in the city. Out of these, more than 1200 shows will be for OG, and the remaining ones will go to Akhanda 2. This might not be possible, and more than that, there is a lot of VFX work that's allegedly pending on the film.

On the other hand, OG might lose its momentum if it doesn't release in September. Already, Pawan Kalyan fans are raging over the delay in the Hari Hara Veera Mallu release, and if OG also goes the same route, they might as well stop expecting any of these movies to release at all. More than Akhanda 2, OG has a lot to lose considering the recent events, and if the makers back down after the great response to the Akhanda 2 teaser, it will be their loss.

In conclusion, owing to the VFX work, the chances of Akhanda 2 getting postponed are high, but if OG doesn't make it to the scheduled release date, then it will be a disappointment for fans of Telugu cinema.