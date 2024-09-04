Congress RS MP Naseer Hussain slams BJP over 'bulldozer politics'

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over the alleged use of bulldozers to raze properties of accused individuals, claiming that the party is running bulldozer on the country's system, the Constitution, and on the Ganga-Yamuna culture.

"The Supreme Court has already given its views in this matter. Our belief is very clear that this bulldozer politics which the BJP is trying to play in Uttar Pradesh is not just razing people's shops or houses, it is also running on our people, the system, the Ganga-Yamuna culture, and the Constitution," Naseer Hussain told IANS.

The Congress leader also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking everything in his hand, saying, "You can file the complaint yourself, conduct the investigation yourself, become the lawyer yourself, and give the verdict yourself. But one person cannot do everything. The tradition started by Yogi Adityanath can backfire on him some time or the other. We want to say that the rule of law should be followed under the Constitution."

Meanwhile, a heated exchange took place between UP CM Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the use of bulldozers in the state.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's "bulldozers will turn towards Gorakhpur after 2027" remark, CM Adityanath on Wednesday said that not everyone is fit for "handling of bulldozers" as it requires both mind and courage.

Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav said, "If you and your bulldozer are so successful, form a separate party and contest elections with bulldozer as the election symbol. All your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in the BJP, you are as good as 'no'. You will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow."

