Congress remembers Dr Singh amid calls for memorial, Bharat Ratna

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) As the nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders on Saturday remembered him as a visionary who steered India out of a financial crises and criticised the Centre for not allocating a dedicated site for his cremation and memorial.

Dr Singh, India's 14th Prime Minister and a globally-respected economist, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Known as the 'Architect of India's economic reforms,' he served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

His last rites will be conducted with full state honours at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground, and President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior leaders are expected to attend.

Speaking about Dr Singh's legacy, businessman Robert Vadra who is also the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, "The whole nation is mourning a promising Prime Minister who contributed immensely to financial and economic matters. He was truly one of a kind."

Vadra also emphasised the need for a memorial, stating, "The Gandhi family and Congress leaders believe a space should be allocated. He served as Prime Minister for ten years, and his cremation deserved to take place at a significant site. The government's refusal is wrong, and we will continue to advocate for this."

Vadra further called for Dr Singh to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, citing his unparalleled contributions to the nation.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa highlighted the respect Dr. Singh commanded across communities, especially among Punjabis and Sikhs.

"He was a remarkable leader who handled the financial crisis with exceptional skill. The BJP government has not done justice by denying him a memorial and a suitable cremation site," Randhawa remarked.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai, who served as a minister twice under Dr Singh when he was the Prime Minister recalled his time with the leader and said, “He spoke less and was a very kind and humble person. When we talked to him, he always showed his humility.”

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, another Congress MP, praised Dr Singh as an inspiration for future generations.

"His life and work will guide the nation and the Sikh community for years to come. As India's first Sikh Prime Minister, he deserved a proper site for his cremation and memorial," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit shared fond memories of working with Dr. Singh.

"As a Member of Parliament, I had the privilege of witnessing his wisdom and clarity in addressing national issues. His insights and policies were transformative. He was a leader we can proudly remember," Dikshit told IANS.

Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy as an economist, reformist, and unifying leader continues to resonate with calls for the government to honour his memory through a memorial and the Bharat Ratna. As tributes pour in, the nation reflects on the life of a leader who reshaped India's economic and political landscape.

