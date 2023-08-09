Congress questions BJP's role in freedom struggle

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Opposition party MPs on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament premises remembering the 1942 Quit India Movement, and questioned the BJP and RSS about their role in the freedom struggle.

Speaking to the media, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "What is the relation between BJP and Quit India? Their people did not participate in the freedom movement for independence.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said, “BJP is totally against the freedom movement. What is the point that they are saying something on Quit India Day?”

“It is a historical day...We are asking for a debate in the Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. The Prime Minister is not even coming to the Parliament. He is not talking about Manipur. Quit India movement reminds us of this government now,” the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter and said, “Ironic to see BJP members near Gandhiji’s statue in Parliament chanting slogans with the theme #QuitIndia. Where were their ideological forebears 81 years ago? Supporting the British imperialist government.”

Tharoor made the remarks while reacting to the BJP MPs holding demonstration with 'corruption quit India', 'family rule quit India' and 'appeasement quit India' placards in the Parliament premises.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore slammed the BJP saying, “RSS never participated in Quit India. Those from ex RSS must apologise to nation for their action. As ex-pracharak Narendra Modiji must apologise before giving gyan on Quit India.”

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and termed it as "arrogant".

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji, this movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice, Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India and Appeasement Quit India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet, in a veiled attack on the Opposition's alliance 'INDIA' as he recalled on this day Gandhi launched the 'Quit India' moved in 1942.

