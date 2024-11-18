Congress promoted dynasty by giving ticket to Rakibul Hussain’s son: Assam BJP

Guwahati, Nov 18 (IANS) Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain on Monday aimed at the Congress party for promoting a dynasty by giving a ticket to Congress MP Rakibul Hussain’s son in the recently concluded by-elections.

Congress gave a ticket to Tanzil Hussain in the Samaguri assembly constituency in the bypolls. His father Rakibul Hussain has been representing this seat in the assembly since 2001 and he was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in the state.

Borgohain who switched to the BJP after the last assembly election in the state three years ago took a potshot at the opposition party and said: “Congress always promotes dynasty and the latest example is Tanzil Hussain who was given a ticket in the Samaguri seat ignoring a handful of eligible local Congress leaders. This was absolutely wrong.”

The legislator also claimed that the BJP on the other hand prefers talent and dedication over everything.

“In our party, a general party worker was given a top position by the leadership and there are many such examples available,” Borgohain added.

Earlier today, Rakibul Hussain alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used the police and administration to get votes in favour of the BJP.

He said: “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma misused the power of state administration and police in the recently concluded byelections to gain votes for his party. However, the people have understood the misrule by the BJP government and they have supported the Congress party in the elections.”

Hussain also claimed that Sarma will lose his Chief Minister’s position as the BJP is set to concede defeat in the next Assembly polls which are scheduled in 2026.

“It is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the 2026 assembly elections. Voters are fed up with this government and anti-people policies of Himanta Biswa Sarma. He will get a befitting reply in the EVMs in 2026. Congress will return to power in Assam,” he added.

Five Assembly constituencies – Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli became vacant following the elections of five legislators in the lower house of the parliament in this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

